Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Racks up three helpers
Sedin contributed three assists in Thursday's win over the Predators.
Henrik has ramped up his production of late, managing eight points (all assists) in his last six contests. The second-line center remains a decent fantasy option with two goals and 15 points through the first 26 games of the season. His playmaking ability and role on the first power-play unit assure that the production should continue at a steady rate for the rest of the year. There's still plenty of gas left in the tank and he's showing that in this recent stretch.
