Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Reaches milestone in loss
Sedin picked up his 800th career assist in Wednesday's loss to Nashville.
Rookie sensation Brock Boeser has been a nice addition to the Sedin line, as Henrik has picked up helpers in back-to-back outings. The veteran center is proving he's still a valuable fantasy player, managing two goals and 19 points in 32 games on the season. He's no longer an elite offensive producer, but Sedin is showing there's still gas left in the tank. The top-line center should continue producing at a solid rate with Boeser as his linemate both at even strength and on the power play.
