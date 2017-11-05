Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Records season-low in ice time Saturday
Sedin played just 8:52 in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
It was his lowest ice time of the season thus far, as the Canucks are clearly putting their trust in their rising young stars such as Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Sedin is stuck on just three assists through 13 contests and is no longer being relied on as a primary offensive contributor. The veteran is better than his statistics show and is still centering the first power-play unit, but lower your expectations with the youngsters emerging in Vancouver.
More News
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Struggling to get on scoresheet•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Racks up first two assists of season•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Focused on 2017-18•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Three assists not enough Thursday•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Two points Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Pitches in two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...