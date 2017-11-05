Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Records season-low in ice time Saturday

Sedin played just 8:52 in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

It was his lowest ice time of the season thus far, as the Canucks are clearly putting their trust in their rising young stars such as Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Sedin is stuck on just three assists through 13 contests and is no longer being relied on as a primary offensive contributor. The veteran is better than his statistics show and is still centering the first power-play unit, but lower your expectations with the youngsters emerging in Vancouver.