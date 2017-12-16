Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Registers three assists

Sedin posted three assists, including two on the power play, during a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday night.

Sedin and his twin brother both had three assists on the same three goals during the victory. This was Sedin's second three-assist night since Nov. 30, and although he hasn't scored in more than a month, Sedin has 15 points in the last 13 games (all assists). That makes him particularly useful in leagues where assists are their own category.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories