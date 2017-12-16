Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Registers three assists

Sedin posted three assists, including two on the power play, during a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday night.

Sedin and his twin brother both had three assists on the same three goals during the victory. This was Sedin's second three-assist night since Nov. 30, and although he hasn't scored in more than a month, Sedin has 15 points in the last 13 games (all assists). That makes him particularly useful in leagues where assists are their own category.