Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Sets up two goals in final home game

Sedin dished out two assists in his final game in Vancouver on Thursday against Arizona.

It was a fitting finish for Henrik, who set up brother Daniel for two goals, including the overtime winner. The multi-point performance comes just three days after the Sedin twins announced they would be retiring from the NHL. Henrik has been a prolific fantasy producer throughout his career and is worth getting in your lineup for his final NHL game Saturday against the Oilers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories