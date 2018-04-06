Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Sets up two goals in final home game
Sedin dished out two assists in his final game in Vancouver on Thursday against Arizona.
It was a fitting finish for Henrik, who set up brother Daniel for two goals, including the overtime winner. The multi-point performance comes just three days after the Sedin twins announced they would be retiring from the NHL. Henrik has been a prolific fantasy producer throughout his career and is worth getting in your lineup for his final NHL game Saturday against the Oilers.
