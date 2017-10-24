Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Struggling to get on scoresheet
Sedin has managed just one assist in his last six games.
It's tough times for Sedin fantasy goers, as the veteran is yet to find the back of the net this season and is stuck on three points. He's been playing pretty well, however, and the addition of Jake Virtanen to the top line appears to be working. It's obvious Sedin isn't the 100-point guy he once was, but he's better than what the stat sheet is showing so far this season. Sedin is still playing on the first power play and generating chances, so look for the production to start picking up soon.
More News
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Racks up first two assists of season•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Focused on 2017-18•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Three assists not enough Thursday•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Two points Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Pitches in two helpers•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Pots 13th goal against Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...