Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Struggling to get on scoresheet

Sedin has managed just one assist in his last six games.

It's tough times for Sedin fantasy goers, as the veteran is yet to find the back of the net this season and is stuck on three points. He's been playing pretty well, however, and the addition of Jake Virtanen to the top line appears to be working. It's obvious Sedin isn't the 100-point guy he once was, but he's better than what the stat sheet is showing so far this season. Sedin is still playing on the first power play and generating chances, so look for the production to start picking up soon.