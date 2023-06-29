Brzustewicz was selected 75th overall by the Canucks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A native of Michigan, Brzustewicz spent two years at the US NTDP before deciding to go the OHL route. He arrived in Kitchener last fall and ended up posting eight goals and 57 points in 68 games, excellent numbers for an 18-year-old rookie. Brzustewicz thinks the game extremely well, taking his time with the puck and making smart reads all over the ice. His offense is ahead of his defense at this point, but Brzustewicz's play in his own end is good enough that he should eventually be able to take a regular shift at the NHL level. Brzustewicz has a real chance to be among the OHL leaders in defensemen scoring in 2023-24 and is an upside play for Vancouver.