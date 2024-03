Cole managed an assist, five blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Cole snapped a nine-game point drought when he set up J.T. Miller's goal in the opening minute. The 35-year-old Cole has made few scoring contributions this year with nine points over 66 appearances. He's added 142 blocked shots, 70 hits, 57 PIM, 53 shots on net and a plus-12 rating while playing in a bottom-four role.