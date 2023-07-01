Cole signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Canucks on Saturday.
Cole tallied three goals and 17 points in 78 games with Tampa Bay last season. The 34-year-old blueliner doesn't offer much upside for fantasy purposes, though he should provide some stability to Vancouver's defensive corps.
