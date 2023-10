Cole is averaging 22:45 of ice time through his first three games with Vancouver.

Cole has never averaged more than 20 minutes a night across an entire season. While it's still early, it's very possible that he sets a career high in this regard due to the Canucks lack of depth on the blue line. Cole isn't typically a great fantasy producer, but the extra ice time could help expand last year's totals of 17 points, 117 hits, and 123 blocks.