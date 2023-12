Cole registered an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Cole set up a Sam Lafferty tally in the second period. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Cole, who is only an occasional contributor on offense. The 34-year-old defenseman has five assists, 30 shots on net, 36 PIM, 34 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 35 appearances this season. He continues to occupy a bottom-four role.