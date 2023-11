Cole logged an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Cole's helper was his second of the campaign, ending a five-game point drought. The 34-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes regardless of if he's on the second or third pairing. He's provided a little sandpaper for the Canucks' defense, racking up 24 blocked shots, 12 hits, 13 PIM, six shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 12 outings.