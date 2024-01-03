Mikheyev notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Mikheyev has gone five games without a goal, but he's picked up four assists and 10 shots on net in that span. The 29-year-old had the secondary helper on Ian Cole's opening tally Tuesday. Mikheyev remains in a top-six role at even strength while also seeing time on the second power-play unit. He's been a solid part of the Canucks' supporting cast with 21 points, 66 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating over 33 appearances.