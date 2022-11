Mikheyev notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Mikheyev set up an Elias Pettersson goal in the third period. The helper was Mikheyev's second in as many games after he went four contests without a point. The 28-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 31 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 16 outings while primarily playing in a middle-six role as a supporting scorer.