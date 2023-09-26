Mikheyev (knee) was back with the Canucks for Tuesday's practice after leaving the team for personal reasons, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Mikheyev rotated in with Nils Hoglander on the top line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko during Tuesday's session. The 28-year-old Mikheyev still needs to be cleared from the ACL surgery he had last season.
More News
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Leaves camp for personal reasons•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Won't take contact yet•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: May be limited during camp•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Put on long-term injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Done for season•