Mikheyev (knee) was back with the Canucks for Tuesday's practice after leaving the team for personal reasons, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Mikheyev rotated in with Nils Hoglander on the top line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko during Tuesday's session. The 28-year-old Mikheyev still needs to be cleared from the ACL surgery he had last season.