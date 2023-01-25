Mikheyev posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Mikheyev ended a four-game point drought with the helper. He's picked up five assists during a 13-game goal drought, despite holding onto a top-six role during the slump. The 28-year-old has 27 points through 44 contests this season -- barring injury, he should set a new career high. He's added 88 shots and a plus-4 rating.
More News
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Deals pair of assist in win•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Erupts for four points in win•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Contributes goal in win vs. Oilers•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Scores twice in comeback win•