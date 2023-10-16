Mikheyev (knee) is taking contact at Monday's practice, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Mikheyev has yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery in late January, but it appears he could be ready to make his season debut sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old winger collected 13 goals and 28 points through 46 contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Won't play in opener•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Joins practice Sunday•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Status uncertain for Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Back with team•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Leaves camp for personal reasons•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Won't take contact yet•