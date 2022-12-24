Mikheyev found the back of the net in Vancouver's 5-2 win against Edmonton on Friday.
Mikheyev's marker came at 17:19 of the third period. It was his 11th goal and 18th point in 30 games this season. He was had been a little quiet going into the contest, providing a goal and no assists in his previous five games.
