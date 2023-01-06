Mikheyev notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Mikheyev set up Andrei Kuzmenko's first of two goals and Brock Boeser's go-ahead tally. Those markers were the book-ends of a three-goal rally in a span of 2:33 during the second period. Mikheyev has two multi-point efforts over his last five outings, but he has no points in the other three games in that span. The 28-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 12 helpers, three power-play points, 71 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances.