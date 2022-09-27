Mikheyev is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It sounds like Mikheyev may be in danger of missing San Jose's Opening Night matchup with Edmonton on Oct. 12. Another update on the 27-year-old winger, who picked up 21 goals and 32 points through 53 games with Toronto last season, should surface once he's cleared to resume skating.