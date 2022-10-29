Mikheyev recorded two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Mikheyev helped out on goals by Tanner Pearson and Andrei Kuzmenko in this contest. The 28-year-old Mikheyev has multiple points in each of the last two games, and he's up to two goals and three assists in six outings overall. The winger has added 10 shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating.