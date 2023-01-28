Mikheyev will undergo ACL surgery and has been shut down for the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mikheyev had been playing through the injury since he was initially hurt during the preseason. He scored a goal in Friday's win over Columbus, giving him 13 goals and 28 points through 46 games this season. The 28-year-old winger should be ready for training camp but more information on his specific timeline will be available at a later time.