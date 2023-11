Mikheyev notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Mikheyev helped out on Elias Pettersson's game-tying goal in the first minute of the second period. After going without a point Saturday versus the Rangers, Mikheyev now has gotten on the scoresheet in four of five games with two goals and two helpers. He's added 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while averaging 14:39 of ice time per contest in a top-six role.