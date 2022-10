Mikheyev notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Mikheyev's helper on a Conor Garland goal was the former's first point in three games with the Canucks. Mikheyev began the year on injured reserve with a lower-body issue, but he's seen mainly top-six minutes since his return. He's added a minus-3 rating, three shots on net, a hit and a blocked shot, though offense is his primary path to fantasy relevance.