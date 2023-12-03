Mikheyev scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Mikheyev set up a Sam Lafferty goal in the first period and then added a tally of his own in the second. Over his last five outings, Mikheyev has four points and 11 shots on net. The 29-year-old winger is up to eight goals, six helpers, 46 shots and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances. He's been a fixture on the left wing alongside Elias Pettersson this season, a position that should continue to be fruitful for Mikheyev's offense.