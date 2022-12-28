Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots, supplied three assists and went plus-5 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
The Canucks' line of Bo Horvat, Mikheyev, and Brock Boeser shredded the Sharks for four goals and 11 points in a thorough win. This was by far Mikheyev's best game as a Canuck. He's scored six times and added three helpers in his last nine games, and he's up to 12 tallies, 10 helpers, 63 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 31 outings overall.
