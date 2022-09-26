Mikheyev (undisclosed) left Sunday's preseason game against Calgary and will not return.
It's unclear what type of injury Mikheyev is dealing with but he may have just been removed as a precaution. An update on the status of the 27-year-old winger should be available in the coming days.
