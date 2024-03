Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Mikheyev snapped a goal drought that dated back to Dec. 19, a span of 34 contests in which he managed just nine assists. While he's managed to stay in the lineup through the slump, he has seen his ice time stay in line with that of a middle-six forward. He's up to 11 goals, 27 points, 125 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-1 rating over 63 outings overall.