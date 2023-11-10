Mikheyev scored two goals Thursday in a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

It was Mikheyev's first multi-point game of the season. His first came when he found himself alone in the slot after an Elias Pettersson takeaway in the first period. The second came off a Pettersson shot from the top of the right circle that he deliberately shot wide at Mikheyev's foot, and the ricochet went in. The winger has been a strong fit on the top line beside Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko, and he has amassed eight points, including five goals, and 24 shots in nine games. Mikheyev has struggled with injuries throughout his NHL career, and he's never played more than 54 games. He's on a career pace, though, so he's a great waiver grab while he's in the lineup. Vancouver is for real.