Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Mikheyev has a pair of goals and three helpers over his last five games, with one scoreless outing in that span. The 28-year-old has been a bit streaky throughout November, but he's seeing a consistent top-six role. For the season, he's at six tallies, 13 points (two on the power play), 37 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.