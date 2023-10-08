Mikheyev (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice.
While it's still unclear if Mikheyev will dress for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Edmonton, this is certainly a step in the right direction. He hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 27 after suffering an ACL injury.
