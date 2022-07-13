Mikheyev signed a four-year, $19 million contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Mikheyev enjoyed a bit of a breakout season in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (21) and points (32) through 53 appearances with the Maple Leafs. If he's able to play a full 82-game slate for the first time in his career, Mikheyev could set career bests in both of those categories for a second straight campaign in 2022-23.