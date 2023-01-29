Mikheyev was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Mikheyev is set to undergo ACL surgery in the near future, so this move simply frees up a roster spot for the Canucks. If they need cap space later in the season, he may eventually be moved to long-term injured reserve.
