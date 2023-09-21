Mikheyev, who is also dealing with a knee injury, left Vancouver's training camp for personal reasons.
It's not clear how long Mikheyev will be gone for. He contributed 13 goals and 28 points in 46 contests with Vancouver in 2022-23. When healthy and available, Mikheyev might serve in a top-six capacity.
