Mikheyev (lower body) left Tuesday's game versus the Ducks in the third period, but his initial x-rays came back negative, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Mikheyev limped off the ice after getting hit with a shot. The 29-year-old winger had an assist in the contest, earning his 12th point through 19 appearances this season. He'll be considered day-to-day leading into Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, though the initial test results are encouraging, so he might miss little to no time with the injury.