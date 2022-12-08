Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Mikheyev scored in the second period to give the Canucks a 4-3 lead. The winger has three goals and his last two games. He's up to nine tallies, 16 points, 49 shots and a plus-5 rating through 24 contests as a fixture in the Canucks' top six.