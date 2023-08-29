Mikheyev (knee) is recovering well from ACL surgery, but the Canucks may limit his participation in training camp and preseason games, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

Mikheyev underwent ACL surgery in the middle of last season. The 28-year-old winger is still in a seemingly good position to miss little to no time at the start of the regular season, but there is some concern given his potential limitations in September. Once he's fully healthy, expect Mikheyev to compete for a top-six role.