Mikheyev scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Mikheyev opened the scoring at 4:38 of the first period and tallied again in the second. Those were his first two goals as a Canuck -- he's endured a slow start, as have many of his teammates. The winger added three shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in this contest. For the year, he has three points, six shots, three hits and an even rating in five outings. He should continue to earn top-six minutes as he gets used to his new club.