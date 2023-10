Mikheyev scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Mikheyev has two goals and an assist through three appearances this season. He's also posted a plus-1 rating and 14 shots on net while working with Elias Pettersson on the top line. Mihkeyev missed four games to start the season while recovering from ACL surgery, but the lost time in training camp hasn't stopped him from hitting the ground running.