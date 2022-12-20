Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Mikheyev tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but the Blues' Nathan Walker answered just 38 seconds later. Through eight games in December, Mikheyev has four goals and 18 shots on net with little else to show for on his stat line. The 28-year-old winger is up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 56 shots and a plus-5 rating through 28 contests. His presence in the top six will maintain a fair amount of fantasy value, but he's only picked up two power-play points and none while shorthanded this season while adding next to nothing in physicality.