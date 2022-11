Mikheyev contributed a goal in Vancouver's 4-3 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

Mikheyev extended his point streak to three games. That gives him five goals and 11 points in 17 contests in 2022-23. He had 21 goals and 32 points in 53 contests with Toronto last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him do somewhat better in Vancouver given his increased role. Entering Wednesday's game, he was averaging 17:08 of ice time, up from 15:16 last season.