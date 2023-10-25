Mikheyev scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win against the Predators.

Mikheyev ended up posting four shots on goal in his 15:04 of ice time. The 29-year-old right winger missed the first few games of the season while still recovering from ACL surgery in January. Since making his season debut on Saturday, Mikheyev has a point in each contest. As long as he's able to hold on to the top-line assignment he's opened the year in and avoid the injury bug, Mikheyev could improve upon the 13 goals and 28 points he notched through 46 games last year in 2023-24.