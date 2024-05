Mikheyev (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday against Edmonton in Game 6, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Mikheyev also missed Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Oilers. He has no points, a minus-4 rating, 11 shots, nine hits and three blocks in 10 playoff contests this year. Mikheyev's continued absence will likely result in Vasily Podkolzin remaining in the lineup for the second straight game.