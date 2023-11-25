Mikheyev scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Mikheyev had just one assist over his last five games. The 29-year-old's goal was icing on the cake for the Canucks in a strong win Friday. Mikheyev is up to seven tallies, 11 points, 36 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances this season. He should continue to have plenty of chances on offense while playing in a top-six role, though Friday was the fourth game in a row he's come in under 15 minutes of ice time.