Mikheyev produced an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

After starting his season late due to injury and opening with two pointless efforts, the 28-year-old has two goals and four assists in his last six games. Mikheyev continues to look more comfortable as he gets up to speed, and he's seen regular usage on the second line. The winger has added 12 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in eight outings. He's not that physical, but the offense alone should have fantasy managers' collective attention.