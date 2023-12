Mikheyev recorded two assists and two shots in the Canucks' 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Mikheyev recorded an assist on Elias Pettersson's opening goal and on Pius Suter's goal in the second period. This performance now gives the former Maple Leaf points in back-to-back games and marks his third multi-point game in December as he seems to pick up points in bunches during this month. Mikheyev should continue to skate on the top line and second power-play unit for the time being.