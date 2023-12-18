Mikheyev scored his 10th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

His tally late in the second period proved to be the game-winner, giving the Canucks a 4-2 lead which Thatcher Demko was able to nurse to the final horn. Mikheyev snapped a brief three-game point drought with the goal, but he's been unable to sustain any offensive momentum and hasn't found the scoresheet in consecutive games since early November. On the season, the 29-year-old has 17 points in 28 contests, putting him on pace for a career-best campaign if he can stay on the ice -- Mikheyev has never played more than 54 games in an NHL season.