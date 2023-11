Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Mikheyev's tally in the second period stretched the Canucks' lead to 5-0. The winger continues to provide solid supporting offense in a top-line role. He's at three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through six appearances. Mikheyev won't add much physicality, but with the Canucks boasting a strong top six, he could shatter his career high of 32 points if he stays healthy.