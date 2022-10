Mikheyev (lower body) is practicing in a regular jersey, per Harman Dayal of The Athletic.

Mikheyev is practicing alongside Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko. Mikheyev suffered the injury almost three weeks ago in a preseason game against Calgary. He had 21 goals and 32 points in 53 games with Toronto last season and inked a four-year deal with the Canucks worth $19 million in the offseason. Look for Mikheyev to see top-six minutes when healthy.