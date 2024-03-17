Mikheyev notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Mikheyev has bounced back from a five-game slump with a goal and an assist over his last two outings. It's helped that he's moved up to a line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser -- the third party on that line has typically seen an uptick in offense every time head coach Rick Tocchet shuffles his forward combinations. Mikheyev needs the spark, as he's managed 28 points, 125 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating through 64 appearances. That's the same point total he had in 46 games a year ago, though he needs just five more to set a career high.